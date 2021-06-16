Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tyler Patrick Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Tyler Patrick Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Man accused of crashing Big Pineapple train in court

Maddie Manwaring
16th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of derailing the Big Pineapple train and crashing it into a fence has faced court.

Coolum man Tyler Patrick Byrne, 22, allegedly took the famous train for a joy ride before crashing it and derailing four of its carriages on May 15.

Nambour police officer-in-charge Gary Brayley said in May the man had been at the Big Pineapple with others in the main pavilion when he allegedly started the train and drove it along the track.

Tyler Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 15.
Tyler Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 15.

"Approximately 200-300m (down the line) the train derailed and collided with a fence," he said.

Mr Byrne was charged with driving without a licence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle/aircraft/vessel and entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

2.5kg of cocaine seized in major drug trafficking bust

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday and duty lawyer Liesel Rogan asked for Mr Byrne's matter to be adjourned.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin set the matter for a mention on July 5.

Originally published as Man accused of crashing Big Pineapple train in court

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

big pineapple train editors picks maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime the big pineapple
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS TO ACT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        FINAL DAYS TO ACT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free? Don't miss out, you only have days left to act.

        Dogs ‘deformed, dying, suffering’: Woman’s emotional plea

        Premium Content Dogs ‘deformed, dying, suffering’: Woman’s emotional plea

        News Emotionally exhausted animal rescuer has written of her heartbreak

        • 16th Jun 2021 4:53 AM
        Premier: 'We can’t open borders until everyone’s vaccinated'

        Premium Content Premier: 'We can’t open borders until everyone’s vaccinated'

        Health Australia needs “really strong” educational campaign

        • 16th Jun 2021 4:48 AM
        Personal demons exorcised in new production

        Premium Content Personal demons exorcised in new production

        News Two new plays by Ipswich’s Young Theatricals will feature at the Incinerator...