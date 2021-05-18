Menu
Different Generations
Crime

Man accused of choking, smelling underwear denied bail

Aisling Brennan
17th May 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 18th May 2021 4:39 AM
A Coast man accused of choking a teenager and sniffing his ex-partner's underwear has been denied bail due to his "extremely concerning" behaviour.

The Noosaville man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday and charged with 12 varying domestic violence offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and choking.

Police will allege the man assaulted an 18-year-old man by choking him in the residence of his ex-partner's home, and also armed with scissors made a series of threats and assaults towards the victims.

The court heard the man had been reading through his ex-partner's text messages and bank statements to monitor her activity and had inspected her underwear for semen.

He also allegedly verbally threatened to kill the woman and told her she would know what "fear" felt like.

During the man's bail application in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, his solicitor Matthew Cooper said his client could commit to not having contact with the victims, as they now live near Brisbane.

Mr Cooper said his client also showed by handing himself into police on Friday that he was not a risk at failing to appear in the future.

However, police prosecutor James Allen said the man's controlling behaviour of his ex-partner was "extreme" and he objected to bail being granted.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin denied the bail application, stating that the man's coercive control was a major "red flag".

"I don't think I could put any conditions in place that could let me feel comfortable he won't further offend," Ms Baldwin said.

"I'm very concerned about the threats … the obsession and controlling behaviour is the red flag.

"A piece of paper is not going to stop someone obsessed with smelling someone's underwear.

He will next appear in Roma St Magistrates Court on May 24.

