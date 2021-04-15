Man accused of child sexual assault to undergo health report

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.

A Lismore court case involving an elderly man who allegedly sexually and indecently assaulted children has been stalled as the court continues to wait on health reports.

The health of the 82-year-old man, accused of sexual and indecent assault of children in the Mullumbimby area in the 1980s was previously brought into question during his February court mention.

Despite a psychologist and medical report ordered for his next court mention, the Justice Health report was still unavailable at his Lismore Local Court mention on Wednesday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when he arrived at Sydney International Airport from the Philippines in October 2019.

It's alleged the man sexually and indecently assaulted two teenage boys who were in his care in the Mullumbimby area between 1980 and 1983.

He allegedly offered respite care outside of a boys' home in the Lismore area and had worked with the two alleged victims on fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear.

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago.

According to the man's solicitor, Rachael Thomas, he was still seriously ill in custody at Long Bay Prison Hospital.

"What I'm seeking is that the report be ordered again and in the meantime, we have a further conference," she said.

The man was previously assessed for dementia.

The man has been charged with 28 offences, including 12 counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of common assault-T2, two counts of buggery, one count of attempted buggery, two counts of procuring indecent acts with a male, three counts of gross indecency by a male with a male under 18 years and one count of soliciting a male under 18 years to perform an act of gross indecency.

Court documents reveal the DPP intends to withdraw four of those charges, though as of Wednesday, none of those charges have been removed.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter for May 26.

Originally published as Man accused of child sexual assault still to undergo health report