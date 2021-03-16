Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
News

Man accused of Casino house fire to have mental health test

Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2021 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Casino resident who allegedly started house fire which damaged a property has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

The 33-year-old man was charged with damaging a property by fire causing more than $150,000 worth of damage.

Emergency services had been called to the blaze in William St, Casino on March 8.

The house was fortunately unoccupied at the time, according to police.

 

CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.

 

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court on March 9, where Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered he undergo a mental health assessment.

The man's bail was dispensed with for him to be tested.

However, if it is deemed the man does not have mental health issues, he will return to court to appear before the magistrate once again for this charge.

The court heard no plea had been recorded.

casino crime casino fire lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Premium Content Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Education Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the pledge to fully aircondition every state school in Queensland by mid next year. After a sweltering summer, some Ipswich schools...

        BUSTED: Shock discovery during White Rock crime blitz

        Premium Content BUSTED: Shock discovery during White Rock crime blitz

        Crime Heavy police presence is set to continue in a bid to kerb anti-social behaviour at...

        Two charged over alleged violent robbery of elderly man

        Premium Content Two charged over alleged violent robbery of elderly man

        Crime The victim was taken to hospital with a laceration to his arm and a puncture wound...

        Inclusive Jets keep progressing with state league first

        Premium Content Inclusive Jets keep progressing with state league first

        Sport Ipswich club leads way joining rugby league and netball together. See the massive...