Man accused of carrying out three robberies in 45 minutes

A man accused of robbing three north Brisbane businesses in 45 minutes while armed with a baseball bat has had his matter mentioned in court.

Police allege Luke David O'Donnell, 28, of Albany Creek, first entered a shop on Albar Street at Wavell Heights just after 6pm on June 5.

O'Donnell was allegedly armed with a baseball bat and demanded cash and cigarettes. A protective screen surrounding the counter was damaged in the process, but police say he left empty handed in a Toyota Camry.

Police allege at 6.30pm, O'Donnell entered a service station on Webster Road at Chermside West, again armed with a baseball bat before he demanded and stole cash and cigarettes.

Police allege the same man then attended a supermarket on Handford Road at Zillmere at 6.45pm and again threatened staff with a baseball bat before leaving with cash.

At 8.30pm, the Toyota Camry was located at the intersection of Croker and Devitt Streets at Aspley.

On June 8 police located O'Donnell at an Albany Creek address and arrested him in relation to these and other offences.

O'Donnell did not appear in court this morning and there was no application for bail.

He was charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, six counts of break and enter, four counts of fraud, three counts of stealing, two counts of evade police and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The matter was adjourned to June 28.

