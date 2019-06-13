Menu
The spotted python a man allegedly tried to bring into Mackay courthouse.
Crime

Man accused of bringing snake to courthouse challenges case

Janessa Ekert
by
13th Jun 2019 4:30 AM
A GRASSTREE Beach man accused of trying to bring a snake into court has been found guilty of trespassing in his neighbour's yard.

Geoffrey Raymond Conroy was fighting the trespassing charge when he allegedly attempted to bring a spotted python inside Mackay Courthouse as evidence.

But after a one-day hearing in Mackay Magistrates Court, Conroy was found guilty and fined $500.

 

Grasstree Beach man Geoffrey Raymond Conroy allegedly tried to bring a snake to court for evidence.
The court heard he had been spotted in his neighbour's yard on February 9 by her children, who had been at the property to tidy up the garden following her death.

The court was told he had been on the property to look for eggs, but wasn't able to explain what right he had to be there in the first place.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Conroy had admitted on multiple occasions to being on the property and found him guilty of the charge. A conviction was not recorded.

Conroy is also facing a charge of restriction on keeping or using a taken protected animal on March 28 over allegedly taking a spotted python and trying to bring it into the courthouse.

When Mr Dwyer asked Conroy what would happen with the case he said, "Is this a persecution or a prosecution?"

The case was adjourned to Sarina Magistrates Court on July 15.

