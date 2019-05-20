QR worker pleads not guilty to dangerous driving

A QUEENSLAND Rail employee accused of running down a young woman and leaving the scene has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving.

Andre-Shane Moorby was allegedly driving an excavator-like vehicle in the early hours of October 5, 2017, when he struck 27-year-old Iuliana Stevenson who was walking home.

Moorby this morning pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane District Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm with a circumstance of aggravation that he left the scene when he knew or ought to have known Ms Stevenson had been injured.

Iuliana Stevenson

Crown Prosecutor Jacqueline Ball said the main dispute in the trial would be whether Moorby was driving dangerously at the time the vehicle struck Ms Stevenson.

She said the court would be played Moorbyâ€™s interview with police in which he admitted he was driving the vehicle at the time but denied seeing Ms Stevenson due to a blind spot on the vehicle caused by a boom or crane.

Forensic Crash Unit investigator Mark Dent is the first witness to be called and said when he arrived at the scene, there were no vehicles, the victim had already been transported to hospital and there was a patch of blood on the roadway.

The prosecutor said the court would hear evidence that Ms Stevenson had waited for the green pedestrian light to cross the road and that when she got about a third of the way across the road, her pedestrian light went red and the red traffic light Moorby was facing went blank and he then drove through the intersection of Hamilton Place and Campbell St, striking Ms Stevenson.

Ms Ball said the victim would not be called to give evidence in the trial because she had no memory of what had happened.

CCTV footage of the incident is expected to be played to the court.

The trial continues.