Man accused of baby’s murder fronts court

Detective Inspector David Briese addressed media in December, 2021, after a 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of an eight-month-old baby boy. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A BELLBOWRIE man has fronted court following the death of a eight-month-old baby at Raceview.

Charged with murder relating to the infant's death, Andrew Campbell, 41, had his matter go before an Ipswich Magistrate on Thursday.

There was no sign of Campbell in court, with his Hannah Lawyers solicitor acting on his behalf.

Andrew Campbell will face Ipswich Magistrates Court again on January 27, 2021.

The case has been adjourned, with Campbell due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 27 for a committal mention.

Campbell is facing charges with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and neglect.

The deceased baby boy's 34-year-old mother was charged in relation to the death just before Christmas.

The woman is facing three counts of failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the child and his two siblings; one count of interfering with a corpse, and one of murder.

Police will allege the baby's death stemmed from neglect.

On June 21, 2019, paramedics discovered the baby's body, sparking an investigation into his death.

