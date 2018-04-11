Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused in baby's death granted bail

by LAUREN ROBERTS
11th Apr 2018 5:35 PM

A MAN charged with the manslaughter and sexual assault of a five-month-old baby has been granted bail in Alice Springs.

On Wednesday, Judge Greg Borchers granted the man bail on the conditions that he surrendered his passport, stayed in Alice Springs, was fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and paid a $5000 surety.

The charges relate to the death of baby Michael Smedley in Alice Springs on July 26, 2012 and were laid last week following a coronial inquest held on December 12, 2016.

In January 2017, Coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Michaelâ€™s death may have been the result of a criminal offence and referred it back to police for investigation.

Michael was five months old when he died of serious brain injuries while in the care of a family friend and her then-boyfriend.

He died after being taken off life support the same afternoon he was found â€œnot breathing and limpâ€? in his cot.

child abuse editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    WATCH: Red belly black s-s-snuggles with child's cuddly toys

    WATCH: Red belly black s-s-snuggles with child's cuddly toys

    Environment A LITTLE girl has had a lucky escape thanks to her eagle-eyed dad.

    Missing Buddy is readers' choice

    Missing Buddy is readers' choice

    Life Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

    'Full war-fighting potential unlocked': F35A milestone

    'Full war-fighting potential unlocked': F35A milestone

    Technology New aircraft fitted with latest software system

    Calls more than double to Kids helpline

    Calls more than double to Kids helpline

    Parenting Young people concerned about bullying and relationships

    Local Partners