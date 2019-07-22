Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Crime

Man, 83, charged with wife’s murder

22nd Jul 2019 5:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Logan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house on Kingston Road, Kingston around 1am to reports an 82-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom.

The 83-year-old was taken into custody and questioned throughout last night and today, with police requiring the assistance of an interpreter.

He has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime murder queensland

Top Stories

    Treasured moment as Supercars fan meets 'great ambassador'

    premium_icon Treasured moment as Supercars fan meets 'great ambassador'

    Motor Sports HAVING to stand on crutches for more than two hours was "worth it'' when an Ipswich motorsport fan received the treasured autograph he was after.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Dad loses finger, still waiting for compensation

    premium_icon Dad loses finger, still waiting for compensation

    News The impacts have gone beyond just the physical

    Pilots soar to Toowoomba for new aviation degree

    Pilots soar to Toowoomba for new aviation degree

    Education NEW degree for one of the world's fastest growing industries.

    Biker's leg torn off as motorcycles, car crash near Ipswich

    premium_icon Biker's leg torn off as motorcycles, car crash near Ipswich

    News Four other motorcycles following crashed while taking evasive action