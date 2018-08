This man has been reported missing from Silkstone.

POLICE are appealing for public help to find a man reported missing from Silkstone.

Jock Williams, 73, has not been seen since August 9 and he has not contacted anyone since.

Mr Williams lives in Blackstone Rd.

He is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, slim build and grey hair.

Anyone who has further information or has seen Mr Williams is urged to contact police on 131 444.