Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

A VICTIM of an alleged stabbing inside a Hervey Bay motel room died six weeks after he was attacked, a court has heard.

The 67-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his back and neck, following an altercation on November 2 last year.

He died mid-December last year.

His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.

On Thursday, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 47-year-old man could face a more serious charge following the man's death.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll asked for an adjournment so Mr Woods' charges could be confirmed.

The 67-year-old alleged victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the evening altercation at the motel, located on the Esplanade in Urangan.

Mr Woods appeared in court yesterday by a video link from custody.

During Mr Woods' unsuccessful bail application in November, the court heard Mr Woods claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Mr Woods' case will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.