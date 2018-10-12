Man, 62, left with critical injuries after car plummets 30m

EMERGENCY services are trying to piece together how a man crashed his car down a 30m embankment on the Centenary Hwy at Augustine Heights.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10.30am.

The 62-year-old driver is being rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries including head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Initial information suggests the man suffered a medical episode before launching off a 30m high bridge and hitting the ground below.

The high acuity response was on board for transport.

The Forensic Crash Uni is on scene.

Driver critical after 30m plunge: Emergency services at the scene of a serious traffic crash off the Warrego Highway near Augustine Heights.