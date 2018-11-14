Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen girl approached for sex in shopping mall

by Angelo Risso
14th Nov 2018 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 61-year-old man accused of trying to procure a 14-year-old girl for sex in a Sydney shopping mall has spent the night behind bars.

The man allegedly approached the girl in Macquarie Mall in Liverpool just after midday on Monday before she declined his advances and he walked away. The girl alerted her mother and then police before the man was arrested nearby.

He was later released on bail on three offences including offensive behaviour, but was back in police custody yesterday.

Police say further inquiries led them to charge him with common assault and committing an indecent act on a child younger than 16 years old. He was refused bail and is due to face Liverpool Local Court today.

liverpool teenage girl

Top Stories

    Landlord dumps tenants' personal items at tip

    premium_icon Landlord dumps tenants' personal items at tip

    Crime Disgruntled man bags clothing, video games and photos.

    Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    premium_icon Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    Education Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has lashed out at teachers.

    CWA hopes as Ipswich hostel and jail stays listed for sale

    premium_icon CWA hopes as Ipswich hostel and jail stays listed for sale

    Property Dwindling member numbers prompted the branch sell the property

    Popular pub wins best in state

    premium_icon Popular pub wins best in state

    Business Prestigious dining award for Ipswich business.

    Local Partners