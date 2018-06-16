Man arrested over alleged rape of schoolgirl

A MAN is in custody after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight from a park and raped in a horrific five hour ordeal, near Newcastle in NSW.

The 47-year-old man was arrested during a vehicle stop in Hamilton just after midday and has been taken to Newcastle Police Station where he is expected to be charged later today.

It comes after a primary schoolgirl was walking through Hudson Park on Terrance Street, Adamstown Heights, when she was allegedly approached and threatened by a man who claimed he was armed with a knife, just after 9.15am on Tuesday.

"The girl was sexually assaulted before being forced into a red car and driven to bushland where she was further sexually assaulted," a police statement issued today read.

The girl was released five hours later at Kotara Railway Station before she returned home and police were notified.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital for medical examination and later released.

A crime scene was established at Hudson Park and forensically examined, according to police.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Newcastle City Police District established Strike Force Bradly to investigate the incident.

More to come