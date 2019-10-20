Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
News

Man, 46, charged over alleged bakery heist

Scott Sawyer
19th Oct 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORTY-SIX-year-old Parrearra man has been arrested and charged by detectives, after an investigation into an armed robbery of a Mountain Creek bakery.

The man is alleged to have robbed the bakery on September 9, when he allegedly entered the Karawatha Drive business about 7.50am armed with a knife and demanded money from an 18-year-old woman working at the bakery.

The teen complied and the man was alleged to have then fled on foot.

He'd last been seen heading towards the Molokai Drive area, and police sought dashcam footage from motorists, as they searched for the suspect.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives arrested the 46-year-old man at a home in Parrearra on Saturday.

He was charged with armed robbery and was set to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 8.

More Stories

Show More
crime criminal investigation branch crust bakery police robbery sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    premium_icon Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    AFL AS a valuable sporting volunteer, busy mum Anne O'Donnell could adopt the motto: "If I'm free, I'll get into it''.

    Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    premium_icon Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    News One in six young drivers admit to using the app while driving.

    Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    premium_icon Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    Education The school will cater for 780 students.