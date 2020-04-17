Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Biker killed in early-morning crash

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
17th Apr 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Mount Low early this morning.

The man was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition by emergency services after colliding with a tree on Aintree Avenue about 12.10am.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokesman said early reports indicated the man had been travelling from an address at Aintree Avenue.

Forensic Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision of the tragedy to contact police.

The tragedy is the latest in a string of fatal road incidents to have rocked the North Queensland community.

Mundingburra man John Van Stelten, 58, and Alice River man Mark Dunstan, 57, were killed instantly when a truck collided with their van on the Bruce Highway in February.

Reece Williams, 19, died in the early hours of March 10 after a single vehicle crash at Rangewood, leading to an outpouring of grief, and Kevin 'Jock' James, 60, lost his life after a B-double truck and his tractor mower collided on Gregory Developmental Rd, near Charters Towers on March 13.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash at Mount Low

crash death crashes motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

        premium_icon Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

        News An Ipswich coffee house was almost one of the latest victims of COVID-19.

        Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        premium_icon Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

        News The most direct path would have taken Thorn, the python, 1.5 hours, if he travelled...

        Country romance still blossoming six decades on

        premium_icon Country romance still blossoming six decades on

        News Trevor and Dawn Foote’s love story has stood the test of time, including during the...

        IN COURT: Full names of 33 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 33 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court