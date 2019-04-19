Menu
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
First road fatality of Easter long weekend

by Nic Darveniza
19th Apr 2019 10:02 AM
A 26-year-old man has been killed in a motorbike crash early this morning.

The Cornubia man died at the scene of the accident on Lytton Rd at Bulimba.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 5.30am.

Two bystanders were taking to hospital.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It is believed to be the first road fatality of the Easter long weekend.



