A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 7:45 AM
A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

