Man charged after punching 70-year-old in road rage incident

A MAN has been charged after a 70-year-old man was assaulted in a road rage incident at Ebbw Vale last month.

Police say a 23-year-old Indooroopilly man punched the 70-year-old in the head after the man tooted his car horn at him at traffic lights on Brisbane and Hoepner Rd in July.

It will be alleged the driver moved off but at the next red light left his vehicle, punching and damaging the side mirror of the 70-year-old's car before opening the car door and punching him repeatedly in the head.

Members of the public came to the man's assistance before the other man fled the scene.

The 70-year-old man was later taken to hospital suffering bruises and a suspected concussion.

The driver of the other vehicle subsequently handed himself into police after being identified by investigators.

A 23-year-old Indooroopilly man has been charged with serious assault of a person over 60 and two counts of wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 27.

Inspector Melissa Adams of Ipswich District said this was a timely reminder of the self-control needed to be a responsible driver.

"We all experience stress and frustration at some point behind the wheel. The key is the right mindset. This is an extreme example of an utter failure of perspective and driving experience," Inspector Adams said.

'Police would also like to thank the witnesses that assisted the victim and the investigation.'