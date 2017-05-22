25°
Man, 21, charged after servo staff threatened at knifepoint

22nd May 2017 6:00 AM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly threatening a staff member with a knife and stealing cash from an Inala service station.

Police have charged a 21-year-old Inala man following the investigation of the alleged armed robbery that occurred in Inala on Thursday, May 18.

It will be alleged a man entered a service station at 8.15pm on Rosemary St and produced a knife.

He made demands for money and when the male attendant complied, he fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Yesterday the man attended the Inala Police Station and has been charged with one count each of armed robbery and enter premises with intent.

He is expected to appear at the Richlands Magistrate Court on June 20.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  armed robbery court crime inala qps

