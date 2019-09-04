Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, killed in collision with truck on Gympie Road

Mark Furler
by
4th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has lost his life after his car collided with a truck on Gympie Road at Aspley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old was killed at the intersection of Gympie Road and Webster Road just after midnight.

It is believed the Kelvin Grove man was the driver of a Toyota Celica sedan, when it collided with a truck.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes after another fatality at Tweed Heads involving an alleged hit and run which sparked a dramatic Brisbane Airport arrest.

More Stories

Show More
aspley editors picks gympie road kelvin grove
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Crushing fear for car's future

    premium_icon Crushing fear for car's future

    Crime SHE said she had "a hoon charge" and was concerned police were going to crush the car.

    Work on hub including medical and child care centres begins

    premium_icon Work on hub including medical and child care centres begins

    Business Families are excited for the new facilities to be completed.

    Which school has got green thumbs?

    premium_icon Which school has got green thumbs?

    News Students form a Garden Club and scoop the pool at show

    No memory of violence in bushland

    premium_icon No memory of violence in bushland

    Crime The injuries included a cut lip, facial and nose injuries