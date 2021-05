Mammoth outage: Full list of suburbs affected

Almost half a million homes and businesses across Queensland and northern NSW are without power after a major fire at Callide Power Station. There are reports of chaos on roads and people trapped in high-rise elevators.

HERE ARE ALL THE SUBURBS AFFECTED.

Acacia Ridge

6 outages

2,186 Customers affected

Alberton

3 outages

190 Customers affected

Albion

1 outages

3 Customers affected

Alderley

4 outages

2,839 Customers affected

Alexandra Hills

3 outages

1,232 Customers affected

Archerfield

5 outages

348 Customers affected

Arundel

7 outages

2,444 Customers affected

Ascot

1 outages

605 Customers affected

Ashgrove

2 outages

425 Customers affected

Ashmore

8 outages

4,050 Customers affected

Aspley

1 outages

2,317 Customers affected

Bahrs Scrub

1 outages

322 Customers affected

Bannockburn

1 outages

322 Customers affected

Beenleigh

7 outages

1,549 Customers affected

Belivah

1 outages

205Customers affected

Bellmere

4 outages

2,253 Customers affected

Belmont

3 outages

1,289 Customers affected

Benowa

5 outages

2,621 Customers affected

Berrinba

2 outages

604 Customers affected

Biggera Waters

3 outages

905 Customers affected

Birkdale

2 outages

1,510 Customers affected

Blacksoil

2 outages

52 Customers affected

Borallon

1 outages

55 Customers affected

Boronia Heights

3 outages

2,980

Customers affected

Bowen Hills

1 outages

8 Customers affected

Bracken Ridge

1 outages

3 Customers affected

Brassall

3 outages

2,339 Customers affected

Bray Park

1 outages

271 Customers affected

Brendale

7 outages

741 Customers affected

Bridgeman Downs

1 outages

1,318 Customers affected

Brighton

1 outages

3,928 Customers affected

Bromelton

3 outages

6 Customers affected

Browns Plains

10 outages

2,473 Customers affected

Bundall

5 outages

1,027 Customers affected

Burpengary

1 outages

2,310 Customers affected

Caboolture

6 outages

3,503 Customers affected

Caboolture South

2 outages

225 Customers affected

Camp Hill

5 outages

3,748 Customers affected

Cannon Hill

1 outages

94 Customers affected

Capalaba

2 outages

432 Customers affected

Carbrook

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Carina

3 outages

1,516 Customers affected

Carina Heights

2 outages

2,054 Customers affected

Carindale

1 outages

141 Customers affected

Carole Park

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Carrara

1 outages

81 Customers affected

Carseldine

1 outages

2,415 Customers affected

Cashmere

2 outages

1,297 Customers affected

Cedar Creek

2 outages

251 Customers affected

Chapel Hill

1 outages

64 Customers affected

Chelmer

1 outages

619 Customers affected

Chermside

1 outages

25 Customers affected

Chermside West

1 outages

61 Customers affected

Clayfield

2 outages

3,346 Customers affected

Cleveland

3 outages

233 Customers affected

Coombabah

6 outages

2,264 Customers affected

Coomera

4 outages

2,417Customers affected

Coopers Plains

5 outages

358 Customers affected

Coorparoo

2 outages

230 Customers affected

Corinda

3 outages

1,643 Customers affected

Crestmead

3 outages

2,316 Customers affected

Daisy Hill

1 outages

65 Customers affected

Dakabin

2 outages

1,652 Customers affected

Darra

1 outages

7 Customers affected

Deagon

1 outages

2 Customers affected

Deception Bay

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Doolandella

1 outages

1,061 Customers affected

Drewvale

1 outages

153 Customers affected

Durack

2 outages

1,105 Customers affected

Eagle Farm

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Eagleby

3 outages

3,831 Customers affected

Eatons Hill

1 outages

1,292 Customers affected

Elimbah

1 outages

130 Customers affected

Ellen Grove

2 outages

661 Customers affected

Enoggera

6 outages

2,443 Customers affected

Everton Park

1 outages

777 Customers affected

Fernvale

1 outages

5 Customers affected

Ferny Grove

1 outages

105 Customers affected

Fig Tree Pocket

2 outages

1,020 Customers affected

Fitzgibbon

1 outages

1,007 Customers affected

Forest Lake

4 outages

3,191 Customers affected

Forestdale

2 outages

847 Customers affected

Gaythorne

3 outages

1,815 Customers affected

Geebung

1 outages

403 Customers affected

Glamorgan Vale

1 outages

13 Customers affected

Glenfern

1 outages

11 Customers affected

Gordon Park

3 outages

792 Customers affected

Graceville

2 outages

1,661 Customers affected

Grange

1 outages

15 Customers affected

Greenbank

2 outages

497 Customers affected

Griffin

2 outages

2,727 Customers affected

Gumdale

1 outages

247 Customers affected

Haigslea

1 outages

32 Customers affected

Heathwood

4 outages

1,504 Customers affected

Hemmant

1 outages

11 Customers affected

Hendra

1 outages

2,209 Customers affected

Heritage Park

4 outages

1,436 Customers affected

Hillcrest

4 outages

2,583 Customers affected

Hollywell

2 outages

1,137 Customers affected

Inala

1 outages

74 Customers affected

Indooroopilly

4 outages

1,733 Customers affected

Ironbark

1 outages

142 Customers affected

Jimna

1 outages

66 Customers affected

Josephville

1 outages

44 Customers affected

Kalinga

1 outages

625 Customers affected

Kallangur

7 outages

4,389 Customers affected

Karrabin

4 outages

170 Customers affected

Kedron

5 outages

4,075 Customers affected

Keperra

2 outages

524 Customers affected

Kilcoy

1 outages

80 Customers affected

Kingsholme

2 outages

237 Customers affected

Kingston

1 outages

25 Customers affected

Kooralbyn

1 outages

954 Customers affected

Kurwongbah

4 outages

239 Customers affected

Larapinta

1 outages

55 Customers affected

Leichhardt

1 outages

11 Customers affected

Logan Village

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Luscombe

3 outages

164 Customers affected

Lutwyche

4 outages

494 Customers affected

Macgregor

1 outages

657 Customers affected

Mango Hill

2 outages

1,880 Customers affected

Manly West

2 outages

276 Customers affected

Marsden

2 outages

1,134 Customers affected

Mitchelton

6 outages

1,635 Customers affected

Molendinar

5 outages

2,080 Customers affected

Moodlu

3 outages

117 Customers affected

Moorina

2 outages

152 Customers affected

Moorooka

2 outages

518 Customers affected

Morayfield

2 outages

55 Customers affected

Morningside

1 outages

1,711 Customers affected

Mount Archer

1 outages

132 Customers affected

Mount Delaney

1 outages

1 Customers affected

Mount Kilcoy

1 outages

155 Customers affected

Mount Warren Park

7 outages

2,391 Customers affected

Muirlea

2 outages

9 Customers affected

Murrumba Downs

5 outages

2,360 Customers affected

Narangba

7 outages

6,085 Customers affected

Nerang

2 outages

5 Customers affected

Neurum

1 outages

93 Customers affected

Norman Park

1 outages

1,268 Customers affected

North Lakes

1 outages

3 Customers affected

Norwell

2 outages

13 Customers affected

Nundah

1 outages

696 Customers affected

Ocean View

1 outages

15 Customers affected

Ormeau

8 outages

5,633 Customers affected

Ormeau Hills

2 outages

1,544 Customers affected

Oxenford

3 outages

524 Customers affected

Oxley

7 outages

3,371 Customers affected

Pallara

1 outages

8 Customers affected

Paradise Point

3 outages

1,832 Customers affected

Park Ridge

3 outages

628 Customers affected

Park Ridge South

1 outages

2 Customers affected

Parkinson

2 outages

45 Customers affected

Parkwood

2 outages

892 Customers affected

Petrie

4 outages

1,678 Customers affected

Pimpama

4 outages

1,594 Customers affected

Pine Mountain

2 outages

534 Customers affected

Prenzlau

1 outages

4 Customers affected

Priestdale

1 outages

15 Customers affected

Regents Park

4 outages

2,591 Customers affected

Richlands

3 outages

229 Customers affected

Rochedale South

2 outages

1,045 Customers affected

Rocklea

5 outages

541 Customers affected

Rocksberg

1 outages

119 Customers affected

Royston

1 outages

143 Customers affected

Runaway Bay

6 outages

2,859 Customers affected

Salisbury

2 outages

453 Customers affected

Sandgate

1 outages

1,047 Customers affected

Sandy Creek

2 outages

252 Customers affected

Seven Hills

2 outages

251 Customers affected

Seventeen Mile Rocks

1 outages

286 Customers affected

Sheep Station Creek

1 outages

47 Customers affected

Sheldon

1 outages

194 Customers affected

Sherwood

5 outages

2,405 Customers affected

Slacks Creek

2 outages

123 Customers affected

Southport

5 outages

97 Customers affected

Springwood

4 outages

1,704 Customers affected

St Lucia

4 outages

3,119 Customers affected

Stafford

4 outages

1,711 Customers affected

Stafford Heights

1 outages

231 Customers affected

Stapylton

4 outages

601 Customers affected

Stony Creek

1 outages

20 Customers affected

Strathpine

1 outages

467 Customers affected

Surfers Paradise

3 outages

108 Customers affected

Taigum

1 outages

15 Customers affected

Tamborine

1 outages

42 Customers affected

Taringa

1 outages

287 Customers affected

The Gap

1 outages

21 Customers affected

Thorneside

1 outages

338 Customers affected

Thornlands

4 outages

4,632 Customers affected

Tingalpa

5 outages

2,661 Customers affected

Underwood

3 outages

579 Customers affected

Upper Caboolture

2 outages

1,477 Customers affected

Upper Coomera

7 outages

4,270 Customers affected

Upper Kedron

1 outages

846 Customers affected

Upper Mt Gravatt

4 outages

1,456 Customers affected

Villeneuve

1 outages

87 Customers affected

Wacol

8 outages

310 Customers affected

Wakerley

2 outages

1,620 Customers affected

Walloon

1 outages

120 Customers affected

Wamuran

3 outages

371 Customers affected

Wanora

1 outages

89 Customers affected

Warner

5 outages

3,225 Customers affected

Wavell Heights

2 outages

569 Customers affected

Willawong

2 outages

88 Customers affected

Willow Vale

2 outages

778 Customers affected

Windaroo

1 outages

299 Customers affected

Windsor

2 outages

551 Customers affected

Winya

3 outages

47 Customers affected

Wishart

1 outages

343 Customers affected

Wolffdene

1 outages

109 Customers affected

Woodridge

1 outages

491 Customers affected

Wooloowin

2 outages

516 Customers affected

Wulkuraka

2 outages

520 Customers affected

Wynnum West

1 outages

683 Customers affected

Yatala

11 outages

836 Customers affected

Zillmere

1 outages

3,538 Customers affected

Originally published as Mammoth outage: Full list of suburbs affected