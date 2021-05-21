‘Mammoth’ fine after petrol-stealing dad zooms through red light

AN IPSWICH father narrowly dodged jail but has copped a whopping $14,000 fine after speeding through red lights to avoid police.

Barry Ernest Adams, 34, appeared for sentencing in Ipswich District Court, after pleading guilty to 11 charges, including two of evading police and five of stealing.



Ipswich District Court heard the father-of-two drove off with more than $600 worth of petrol across multiple instances, filling up but leaving petrol stations without paying.

Adams stole the petrol on five dates between December 26, 2019 and March 3, 2020.

The court heard police spotted Barry driving on May 21, 2020 and tried to pull him over.

LOCAL NEWS: What Ipswich climate protesters want you to know

Instead of stopping for police, Adams sped away, at one point reaching a speed of 98km/hr in a 60km/hr zone and running a red light.

Judge Dennis Kinsella described how Adams had been “hell bent” on avoiding police.

“You were so motivated that you went through a red light and you even turned off the lights of your car,” Mr Kinsella said.

“That’s a serious example of an evade offence.”

On June 10, 2020, Adams again refused to stop for police.

“You accelerated away,” Mr Kinsella said.

“Police applied their policy of not chasing people and therefore not endangering members of the community.

“They’re to be commended for that.”

LOCAL NEWS: Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

Mr Kinsella told Adams his lengthy traffic history showed contempt for Queensland road rules and legislations

“It doesn’t bode well for you,” he said.

“You will have some understanding but you truly do not know how fortunate you are (to avoid a jail term) – you could have been in a very different situation than you are now.”

The court heard the car Adams had been driving was unregistered, uninsured and had unlawful number plates.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore told Mr Kinsella that Adams’ sentence should allow him to remain in the community.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Lazy’ moment leads to more trouble after police search home

“(He should be given the opportunity to stay in the community) even if he has engaged in conduct which could aptly be described as senseless and reckless behaviour,” Snr Cons Elmore said.

“He should be given a mammoth fine, in the range of $15,000.”



“A fine of this magnitude – coupled with mandatory two years’ disqualification – will be a constant reminder for the defendant of the consequences of his conduct … (He) will feel the effects of this sentence for quite some time.”



The court heard Adams had participated in rehabilitation of his own initiative, for which Mr Kinsella applauded him.

“You are doing positive things in your life,” he said.

He was disqualified from driving for four years, fined $13,945 and ordered to pay $608.46 in compensation.

The convictions were recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.