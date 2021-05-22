Malthouse: Why the Dons are a sleeping giant

The Bombers have one big issue they need to fix, but if they can patch that up they’ll be a giant ready to be unleashed on the league, writes Mick Malthouse.

The Bombers have one big issue they need to fix, but if they can patch that up they’ll be a giant ready to be unleashed on the league, writes Mick Malthouse.

A battle between 12th and 18th is hardly a blockbuster, but the intrigue grows when you acknowledge both teams have new coaches and are two of this season's youngest teams.

Essendon and North Melbourne both have new game styles under Ben Rutten and David Noble, respectively, but for the sake of their young lists one of them will improve faster if they persist in their current directions.

Former Adelaide full-back Rutten is creating a solid game style with the Bombers.

He is prepared to give up a score to get a score, with Essendon kicking more than 100 points in four games of the nine rounds so far to be the fourth-highest scoring team in the league.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

The worry is that the Bombers also rank 14th for points against. The danger is that they need to match the opposition's score and better it to win, and when you're conceding scores of 92 to Hawthorn, 119 (Port Adelaide), 102 (Brisbane Lions), 123 (Carlton) and 107 (GWS Giants) that's a tall order.

But it isn't something that a 10 per cent reduction in the opposition's score can't improve, to net them more wins.

They need to meet in the middle by cutting out the "easy" opposition scores, that generally occur through a lack of work and accountability from their midfielders, from easy turnovers, and by being beaten one-on-one.

If Essendon can do that, then look out, because it is a giant waiting to be unleashed.

The Bombers have been hit hard with injuries, the most noticeable Michael Hurley, and Dylan Shiel and Jake Stringer because they can win the ball and finish with a goal.

Sam Draper has been a massive loss for the Bombers. Picture: David Crosling

The loss of Sam Draper has perhaps hurt Essendon the most. After a few cameos last year he was ready to take on every ruckman this season. He is enthusiastic, has a big jump, wins the ball and has good speed. He is a very good player.

The Bombers have covered their injuries by not being overly reliant on senior players, which is a positive indication of where they're heading.

Dyson Heppell has been OK and Cale Hooker has had his moments.

The future is in the hands of Jordan Ridley, Zach Merrett, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Jayden Laverde (a failed forward doing a wonderful job in the backline) and the "babies" in Archie Perkins, Harrison Jones and Nik Cox.

It's almost like looking at a Bombers team from the '80s with so many skilled, rangy talls. They have a long way to go before being mentioned in same breath as Simon and Justin Madden, Paul Salmon, Paul Vander Haar and Roger Merrett, but they have a very Essendon look.

They will be a force to be reckoned with.

The 1989 Bombers including Paul Hamilton, Terry Daniher, Greg Anderson, Simon Madden and Paul Salmon.

The only hint of discord at Bomberland is Merrett not yet committing to another contract. What does he know as a player that we don't know? What is he still looking for?

Essendon's opponent on Sunday, North Melbourne, is the youngest team in the league. With just one win at the bottom of the table it relies heavily on its senior players to stay in the hunt each week.

This is not such a bad thing as long as the mid-age to young players are learning how to take over when the time comes.

Ben Cunnington, Aaron Hall, Jack Ziebell and Todd Goldstein are wonderful players who continue to work well in their twilight years, but North has certainly missed injured quartet Jed Anderson, Aidan Corr, Luke McDonald and Robbie Tarrant.

Coach David Noble has clearly thrown down the gauntlet to Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke, and Shaun Atley who have all responded well.

And there is so much promise, with Tarryn Thomas who is going to be an outstanding player.

Luke Davies-Uniacke has responded well to the challenge. Picture: Michael Klein

Nick Larkey who will get better as his body develops. Ben McKay who is going to be the rock they need in the backline. And with Tom Powell, Charlie Lazzaro, Jack Mahoney and Will Phillips, there's a bit to come in the North side.

But what is hounding North Melbourne is its forward line combination, or lack thereof.

It's scores have been extremely poor - 39 points against Gold Coast, 39 against the Western Bulldogs, 47 against Geelong, and 48 against Fremantle. It's highest score (87 points) was last week against Hawthorn.

But North has been on a steady improve in the past month, coinciding with a change of game plan from Noble.

Early in the season North's game seemed to be centred around the Brisbane Lions model - quick flow on, get the ball to the marking players in the forward line. Unfortunately the Kangaroos don't have an Eric Hipwood, Joe Daniher or an Oscar McInerney.

The new game plan is what is most capable of the North list right now, and it plays to its defensive strengths, evidenced with three of its closest contests in the past three games.

The football fraternity loved that North had its first win last week, but my fear for North Melbourne is that the victories will be few and far between until they can recruit more star power to join the likes of Thomas, who could be a champion.

North finds it hard to attract free agents and there has to be a reason. One potential problem is the disconnect between playing in Melbourne and Hobart, and the potential of playing further games in Launceston. Are they the Traveling Wilburys?

It is unsettling for the players and coach, and the supporter base - which is already overshadowed by the bigger clubs. The fact that it is purely money making for the club shows how disproportionate the competition is for one to potentially need to spend up to 10 games a year in Tasmania to pay the bills.

For the sake of North's recruiting power it needs to commit one way or the other to playing in Tasmania or Melbourne.

Sunday's game will be a clash of contrasting styles. North can't give up a big score because it can't make up the difference. The Bombers believe they can outscore anyone.

The greatest gap between the two teams will be the conversion once inside the front 50, where Essendon can excel, particularly with McDonald and Tarrant on the sidelines.

Goldstein will hold his own, and Thomas and Merrett will no doubt cross paths, but it's difficult to see how North will hold the quick, flow-on style of Essendon while keeping its own forwards in the game. And that is where the discrepancy in the score line will be. Essendon by 15 points.

Originally published as Malthouse: Why the Dons are a sleeping giant