Fourthchild owner Ross Williams talks about his business, footpath dining, and working together to build a better CBD.
Fourthchild owner Ross Williams talks about his business, footpath dining, and working together to build a better CBD.
Council News

Mall works progress, Top of Town owner says what about us?

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Nov 2018 4:37 PM
AS IPSWICH'S representatives focus on redeveloping the city's mall, businesses at the Top of Town have been left questioning what support will be available to them.

In the past decade, millions of dollars have been poured into planning and demolition works at Ipswich City Council's mall site.

While work continues, Top of Town businesses wonder if the council will give them similar support.

Ross Williams has owned Fourthchild restaurant for about five years.

He said businesses at the Top of Town were "left to fend for themselves”.

"We don't seem to get any help,” he said.

"What happens if I don't survive?”

He said foot traffic in the area had decreased as more businesses, particularly Woolworths, left the CBD.

Mr Williams said the footpath paving outside his business was dirty, unlevel and a tripping hazard in some locations.

Last week, two council officers visited the restaurant manager. He said they were unhappy at his footpath dining layout.

He said the staff had issues with tables blocking a disability ramp and A-frame signage obstructing the footpath.

Mr Williams said he would operate within the rules, but questioned why the council was focused on small compliance matters.

"I'm just trying to stay alive,” he said.

"I put the signage out to slow bicycles.

"Bicycles fly down the footpath between the restaurant and street dining and if you're walking out with a tray of drinks and get hit by a bike, it will be messy.”

Mr Williams said without councillors, it was difficult to speak with the council about problems.

