Mall redevelopment remains a priority for leaders

IN THE wake of another massive spend by Australians for yesterday's celebrations, it brings another year to an end.

Local retailers report solid trade on par if not above past years.

This is good news for the end of another year and for a city that has had its highs and lows. It seems we are ending on a high for this year with some high hopes from our city leaders for the coming year.

According to Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, 2017 has been a disruptive year but "business confidence, be it in retail or real estate is very strong”.

"It is clear that council by-elections did not have any marked impact on business. Insecurity is more coming from State and Federal politics and now we have a re-elected government for Queensland that will settle things down,” he said.

President of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Phillip Bell was equally surprised at the limited disruption that local government matters had on business.

"I agree I think it is more about state and federal issues. The Mayor and councillors are doing a great job at getting on with the business of council,” he said.

Andrew Antoniolli is the 50th Mayor for the City of Ipswich and is deeply humbled by the "privilege” it is to have this role.

"It is overwhelming at times but such a great honour. To lead a city of over 200,000 people is significant,” he said.

"There is no doubt that people felt a lack of transparency around the business of council. The winding up of companies is going well and it will help in building confidence.”

The new year will bring deep work around shifting a culture in council.

"The culture manifests in different ways. Our staff love it and are proud of their work. I need to personally know that they feel they can bring ideas and innovation to council and I am looking for better interaction,” he said.

While the Mayor seeks to shift the culture and offer greater transparency, the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce is also on a mission to focus on member value and build their advocacy. Both organisations are bedding down and supporting each other.

The chamber is driving a theme of connect, inform and advocate. Members have been and will continue to be beneficiaries of high quality speakers such as were offered this year.

"We had Ross Greenwood, Duncan Armstrong, Peter Irvine from Gloria Jean's Coffee and others. We are partnering with CEDA ( Committee for Economic Development of Australia) to further enhance the information channels to members,” Mr Bell said.

He said the chamber was acutely aware of the needs of local business and to that end bring support.

"We are focused on helping business owners prosper through right connections, timely information and strong advocacy,” he said.

For Ipswich City Council, it is continuing to refine its business operation and focus on continuing work around the mall and to build trust and confidence.

"Major projects are around the completion of the re-development of the mall, get it open to traffic, move council administration,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"I expect this to be in place by the end of 2019.

"We are changing the focus of the CBD away from retail to include civic engagement.”

In a city that is growing about 4 per cent, equating to about 7000 to 8000 people per annum, there is a lot of energy going into positive and collaborative talks with the two levels of government to secure funding and support for the city.

The Lions stadium, facilities at Springfield and the development of a performing arts centre are key items on next year's agenda.

"We have to be ahead of the growth, not just in time,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"Government tends to wait until it's needed.

"We have to keep pace.”