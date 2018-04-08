Disgusting graffiti on war memorial

Adam Griffiths next to his Anzac memorial, which features himself and his father, at the entrance to his Livingstone property which has been vandalised by three youths.

A "PRICELESS" war memorial dedicated to Australian servicemen and women has been destroyed by heartless vandals.

Livingstone resident Adam Griffiths spent two years and over $25,000 building a memorial driveway wall - and overnight Tuesday, thugs defaced the entire piece.

"Five minutes worth of damage and a $5 spray can from Bunnings and they've ruined countless hours of artists' work," Mr Griffiths said.

"I was absolutely gutted - absolutely furious, and gutted. I couldn't work out who would do it, and I couldn't work out why they'd do it." Mr Griffiths suspects the damage was inflicted by four youths he confronted about loitering by his property Tuesday afternoon.

Moving one young boy on, Mr Griffiths said he copped some attitude. "Next morning when I came out to work at 6am, the damage was done to my driveway," he said.

"I could tell it was done by kids because the way they spelt 'sucks' was 's-u-c-x' so they spell, they've drawn dicks into the mouths of army men - you can tell it's immature stuff."

Mr Griffiths said some of the paint might come off - but most of it would take about six months to fix.

"Three weeks out from ANZAC Day - you've got no idea how many people you hurt when you do stuff like this," he said.

"It's just a lack of respect. It's the lowest, lowest act that anyone can ever do."

The memorial was completed in September last year.

"I've got to drive in and out of that driveway every single day," Mr Griffiths said.

"We don't deserve this s***.

"It's not just like someone has stolen a car and gone for a joy ride, they've actually really, really hurt people. It's really personal." The entire memorial wall will have to be redesigned, because the spray-paint covers so much of it.

Mr Griffiths was hurt to see the vandals defaced the words transcribed from his late grandfather's diary.

"They've deliberately scribbled over the words of my grandfathers' diary and they've deliberately scribbled over all the detail in the drawings - and they've gone write down the wall on both sides with spray paint and they wrote all over my driveway," Mr Griffiths said. "It's a beautiful wall, it's a beautiful driveway."

A NT Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident was being investigated.