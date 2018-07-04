Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Male prisoners moved to Borallon from 'women's only' jail

Emma Clarke
by
4th Jul 2018 12:06 PM

MALE prisoners will be re-homed from Southern Queensland Correctional Centre near Gatton when it becomes a women's only prison.

'Operation Elevate', expected to get underway within a year, will move two prison populations to ease congestion in the women's prison sector, which is at 152% capacity.

The men at the correctional centre will be moved into close to 200 new cells at Borallon Correctional Centre and to other prisons across the state.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre was originally designed to be used as a women's prison but was later turned into a men's prison.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said the change would help ease capacity problems in Queensland's female prison system.

Once SQCC is empty minor works will be undertaken to convert it to a female facility. Women prisoners will then be moved to SQCC.

"This conversion means that overcrowding in the women's prison system, which is presently at 152% across the state will be resolved for a number of years," Minister Ryan said.

"Women prisoners will receive better access to health care, education and vocational training, and our officers will no longer be dealing with the safety challenges posed by operating in overcrowded female facilities."

Related Items

borallon correctional centre jail southern queensland correctional centre womens prison
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    premium_icon Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    News FOUNDERS of the Willowbank rescue are devastated, believing someone targeted their home and intentionally poisoned the pups.

    TRAFFIC BUSTER: $16M announced to ease traffic on Centenary

    TRAFFIC BUSTER: $16M announced to ease traffic on Centenary

    News By 2036 the stretch will be used by 152,000 cars each day

    Another bank branch closure a worry for customers

    premium_icon Another bank branch closure a worry for customers

    News Residents will soon be left without a face-to-face service

    Local Partners