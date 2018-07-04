Male prisoners moved to Borallon from 'women's only' jail

MALE prisoners will be re-homed from Southern Queensland Correctional Centre near Gatton when it becomes a women's only prison.

'Operation Elevate', expected to get underway within a year, will move two prison populations to ease congestion in the women's prison sector, which is at 152% capacity.

The men at the correctional centre will be moved into close to 200 new cells at Borallon Correctional Centre and to other prisons across the state.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre was originally designed to be used as a women's prison but was later turned into a men's prison.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said the change would help ease capacity problems in Queensland's female prison system.

Once SQCC is empty minor works will be undertaken to convert it to a female facility. Women prisoners will then be moved to SQCC.

"This conversion means that overcrowding in the women's prison system, which is presently at 152% across the state will be resolved for a number of years," Minister Ryan said.

"Women prisoners will receive better access to health care, education and vocational training, and our officers will no longer be dealing with the safety challenges posed by operating in overcrowded female facilities."