Male crooks use lovers to supply prison drug rings

Matthew David Daly and his partner Allane Rivaye Una Sullivan were involved in a plan to bring a dangerous drug into a Queensland prison.

A GROUP of male prisoners who coerced their lovers into smuggling drugs into jail are symptomatic of a wider problem facing women in Queensland.

Sisters Inside CEO Debbie Kilroy said the case of a Gatton mother-of-four who was jailed on Monday for supplying a dangerous drug to her locked-up partner was not unusual.

"When men go to prison women continue to support their male partners," Ms Kilroy said, revealing her organisation worked with many clients who had been incarcerated when put in this situation.

"They can be pressured into bringing drugs into prison to please their partner."

Brisbane District Court Judge Vicki Loury sentenced 32-year-old Allane Rivaye Una Sullivan to six months in prison.

She will be eligible for parole after spending eight weeks behind bars.

Sullivan and her 34-year-old partner, Matthew David Daly, pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying a dangerous drug with a circumstance of aggravation.

One of their six co-accused - former Gold Coast man Darryl Wayne Silcock - also pleaded to two counts of this charge on Monday.

The other offenders - including Silcock's female partner - have already been dealt with or are yet to face court.

The charges relate to Silcock, Daly and another man coercing Sullivan, Silcock's partner and another woman into smuggling eight strips of Suboxone into Woodford Correctional Centre last March.

The prisoners were serving time at the Woodford centre for a range of offences when authorities got wind of their plan.

Officers intercepted phone calls between the men and their respective partners and were on hand when Sullivan and the others arrived at the jail.

Sullivan was three months off giving birth to Daly's child when she sourced and bought eight strips of the drugs, put them in a balloon and gave them to one of the other women to carry past prison guards.

That woman put the drugs in her bra, alongside a balloon of contraband tobacco, and they all went to the prison to visit the men.

Police swooped and all involved were charged.

Silcock's second plea of guilty related to him coercing his partner to smuggle drugs to him while he was locked up in Brisbane Correctional Centre in late 2017.

The woman tried to hide strips of the Suboxone under the adhesive part of an envelope.

Silcock boasted to her on the phone that he could sell three strips for $500.

Judge Loury noted Silcock was violent towards his partner throughout their 15-year relationship and that he used threatening and abusive language when making her bring drugs into the correctional centres.

During sentencing, Judge Loury said Sullivan was a recently reformed drug addict who had never been to jail while Daly and Silcock were long-term users who served lengthy stretches behind bars for a range of offences.

Judge Loury said even though Sullivan did not smuggle the drugs in, she shared the same responsibility as the woman who did.

"Your culpability is the same," Judge Loury said.

"You did not carry the drugs on your person but you sourced them, gave them to her, went to the jail with her and was part of the planning.

"They (all the offenders) showed contempt for the justice system.

"It is essential that the prison environment remains drug free."

Ipswich resident Daly was sentenced to 16 months in jail with parole in June due to time already served.

Silcock received two years and will be eligible for parole in December.

Sullivan cried, hugged family and told her infant son "I love you" before she was taken down to the cells to be processed and sent to prison. - NewsRegional