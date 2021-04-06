Malcolm Turnbull dumped from new climate job

Malcolm Turnbull has been sensationally dumped from his role on the state government's Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board, just a week after his appointment.

In a statement Environment Minister Matt Kean said "no person's role on the Board should distract from achieving results for the NSW people or from the Government's work in delivering jobs and opportunities for the people of NSW".

"For this reason, I have decided not to proceed with his appointment as chair".

He said "the focus should not be on personality".

Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the decision this morning, saying he had personally given the benefit of the doubt to Mr Turnbull but "he pulled my pants down within 48 hours".

"We are not proceeding with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair. I give credit to Matt Kean. He accepts even if you want to go down this position of Net Zero board and that target you don't need an individual who clouds or makes controversial - you need someone who brings people together and not divide and unfortunately Malcolm has done the opposite.

"Great result for common sense."

Mr Barilaro said he regretted staying silent on the Turnbull appointment but that they had now corrected the matter.

He said he believed personally he had a strong track record for delivering for the mining sector.

"I'm the Deputy Premier of New South Wales and I chose to be the mining minister because I thought for the last 10 years we have not done enough to support the industry which has been the backbone of our economy and the nation."

Mr Kean said the new chair of the board would be announced in due course. Until then, the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer will act in the role.

"The purpose of the Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board is to create jobs in low carbon industries and see the State reduce its emissions in ways that grow the economy," Mr Kean said.

The announcement comes hours after The Daily Telegraph revealed Malcolm Turnbull wrote directly to the NSW government objecting to the expansion of a coal mine in the Upper Hunter citing his family's nearby 2700 acre grazing property among reasons for his concern.

Originally published as Malcolm Turnbull dumped from new climate job