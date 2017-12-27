Turnbull breaks Abbott’s negative streak

MALCOLM Turnbull and Bill Shorten have overtaken Tony Abbott in the poor public opinion stakes.

Both leaders have racked up more days with negative satisfaction ratings in their roles as Prime Minister and Opposition Leader than Mr Abbott did in either position, The Australian reports.

An analysis of Newspoll results by the publication shows Mr Turnbull has spent 640 days in negative public opinion territory over 36 Newspolls since March 2016.

This month he overtook Mr Abbott, who spent 639 days in the top job with a negative satisfaction between December 2013 and when he was rolled by Mr Turnbull in September 2015.

Both are far from breaking the record for the Prime Minister with the longest streak of poor satisfaction ratings.

Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating holds that title with a whopping 1504 days of negative satisfaction ratings between 1992 and 1996.

Julia Gillard also spent longer in negative territory than either Mr Abbott or Mr Turnbull at 842 days between March 2011 and June 2013.

Meanwhile, the Newspoll analysis shows Mr Shorten has overtaken Mr Abbott this month as the opposition leader with the second-longest streak of negative satisfaction ratings.

He has now spent 1032 days in negative territory over 58 polls since February 2015.

Only John Howard had a longer streak of poor satisfaction ratings when he was opposition leader at 1256 days between November 1985 and May 1989.

The poor results round out a rocky 2017 for both Mr Turnbull and Mr Shorten, with the federal government now at 25 straight Newspolls trailing Labor.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has recorded an uptick in public support but Mr Shorten still trails Mr Turnbull in the preferred prime minister ranking.

