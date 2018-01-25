Menu
PM to meet Trump in Washington

United States President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull set to hold talks
by Staff writers

MALCOLM Turnbull is likely to meet US President Donald Trump next month in Washington.

The Australian is reporting that the possible meeting will take place on Friday, February 23, ­when a group of Australian leaders, including four premiers and business bosses visit Washington.

The day after Mr Turnbull's meeting with the US president, the premiers are expected to hold a unique meeting with the governors of the 50 US states to strengthen business and diplomatic ties with Australia.

 

According to The Australian, the White House has informally told the Australian embassy in Washington that Mr Trump wants to meet Mr Turnbull during his Washington visit.

The likely meeting place is the White House although there has been no official conformation on details.

The suggested meeting will be the Australian prime minister's second with the US president. Mr Turnbull met with Mr Trump in New York last May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

 

"With love for our two ­nations, with pride in our shared history and with faith in ­almighty God, we renew our old friendship and we pledge our lasting partnership in the search for prosperity and everlasting peace," Mr Trump said at the time.

But the pair's relationship got off to a difficult start just after Mr Trump took office just over a year ago when they argued via phone over a refugee deal that was struck between Mr Turnbull and the president's predecessor, Barack Obama.

Mr Trump said his talk with Mr Turnbull was "the worst call by far" of his calls with foreign leaders after his inauguration.

The Australian delegation is likely the largest group of Australian leaders travelling to the US at once, the premiers of Victoria, NSW, Queensland and Western Australia have been invited to attend and address the US National Governors Association in Washington on February 24.

 

This story was originally published in The Australian and is reprinted with permission.

Topics:  donald trump prime minister malcolm turnbull washington

