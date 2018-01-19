Malaysia flight: ‘I thought I was going to die’

A MALAYSIA Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur has been forced to make an emergency landing in Alice Springs.

Passengers on board Flight MH122 have told of their terror, taking to social media to tell how the plane's crew were "preparing to crash".

"We were just bracing for the worst. I thought I was going to die," Donna Edwards told Channel 9 News.

The A330-300 landed in Alce Springs at 5.46pm local time (6.16pm AEDT) with emergency crews on standby.

#malaysian airlines #mh122. Emergency landing at Alice Springs. The scariest part was that once the engine started to make a loud disturbing noise, the flight attendants all seemed nervous n clueless. For around 15 mins, there was no announcement.15 mins were as long as 15 hours! — Sanjeev Pandey (@sppandey81) January 18, 2018

#Malaysian #Airlines flight #MH122 scared the hell, kudos to Pilot for safe landing in #AliceSprings, after a Brace-for-impact call. @MAS I hope to get my flight home to #HYD soon. God speed on the replacement :) — Madhu Alasyam (@alasyam) January 18, 2018

The husband of a passenger onboard the flight said his wife described the experience as "hell".

Chin Kanani told the ABC his wife became alarmed when she heard a banging sound.

"She said she was on the loo when she started hearing loud banging noises from the right-hand side of the plane and that's when all it started," Mr Kanani said.

[UPDATE] Malaysia Airlines flight MH122/18 January 2018 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur has been diverted to Alice Springs due to technical reasons. For more info: https://t.co/Zf0QU07NA1 — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) January 18, 2018

Malaysia Airlines said the flight was diverted due to technical reasons and that safety was a priority at all times.