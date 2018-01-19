Menu
Malaysia flight: ‘I thought I was going to die’

by Staff Writer

A MALAYSIA Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur has been forced to make an emergency landing in Alice Springs.

Passengers on board Flight MH122 have told of their terror, taking to social media to tell how the plane's crew were "preparing to crash".

"We were just bracing for the worst. I thought I was going to die," Donna Edwards told Channel 9 News.

The A330-300 landed in Alce Springs at 5.46pm local time (6.16pm AEDT) with emergency crews on standby.

 

 

 

 

 

The husband of a passenger onboard the flight said his wife described the experience as "hell".

Chin Kanani told the ABC his wife became alarmed when she heard a banging sound.

"She said she was on the loo when she started hearing loud banging noises from the right-hand side of the plane and that's when all it started," Mr Kanani said.

Malaysia Airlines said the flight was diverted due to technical reasons and that safety was a priority at all times.

