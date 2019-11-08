Mal confirms Titans will try to lure Broncos star

TIME can make the heart grow fonder and that's exactly what's happened in Kangaroos camp.

Spending a fortnight with David Fifita has convinced Titans culture boss Mal Meninga that the Gold Coast has to make a play for the off-contract Broncos star.

Kangaroos coach Meninga worked alongside Fifita with the Australian side for the World Cup 9s and Junior Kangaroos before the Broncos young gun suffered a broken eye socket.

Fifita, 19, was a chance to play a senior Test against Tonga before his injury, such was his dramatic rise in 2019.

Meninga has boldly declared he will chase some of the biggest names in the NRL and he is convinced Fifita could transform the Gold Coast, who finished last in 2019.

"We've got to be in the market for players like that," Meninga said.

"But we've got to get ourselves in a position to realistically have a crack at him and players of his ilk.

"We've got a lot of cap management to go through. We've got to be patient, back our nerve, trust the market and see what happens.

"There is no doubt he'd be a player of great influence on the club.

"I've worked with him the last few weeks and he's an extraordinary talent for someone so young. His better years are in front of us.

"If we can get ourselves into a position, from a cap point of view, to ask the question then why not?"

The Titans may have trouble prising Fifita from the Broncos and he is expected to fetch more than $1 million-a-season.

Jordan Kahu has made his return to Red Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

KAHU EXPLAINS RED HILL RETURN

JORDAN Kahu has explained his bizarre return to the Broncos.

Kahu is back at Red Hill for the 2020 season after spending last season with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The former Kiwi international was released from his Broncos contract in February this year with two years left to run, however the Cowboys only offered him a one-year deal for 2019.

Not wanting to forfeit a guaranteed salary for 2020, believed to be around $400,000, the Broncos agreed to bring back Kahu if he could not find a contract elsewhere.

Kahu later slammed the Broncos in a column, claiming he was "pissed off" with how the saga panned out following the arrival of new coach Anthony Seibold.

But he is now back at the Broncos as one of Seibold's top 30 contracted players.

Kahu, 28, returned to Brisbane injured and underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week which will sideline him for five months, effectively crushing his entire pre-season campaign.

He said the shoulder injury made it difficult to find a new club.

"When I moved to the Cowboys I had two years left on my Brisbane contract - 2019 and 2020," Kahu said in a YouTube video.

"The Cowboys only wanted me for 2019. When we left the Broncos it was in our best interests to keep that second-year deal in case nothing popped up.

"With my shoulder it's hard to negotiate terms with other clubs and teams. I'm going to have to rehab this as best as I can.

"You've heard it from me now so no-one can twist the story. I'm officially signed at the Brisbane Broncos next year."

The Kahu situation is quite unique and not ideal for the Broncos as the club looks to improve its roster despite having salary cap pressure.

Blake Green looks unlikely to make a move to Red Hill. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

NO GREEN LIGHT ON BLAKE

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold insists veteran playmaker Blake Green will not be at Red Hill next season.

The Warriors are happy to offload Green and the 33-year-old has been linked to a move under Seibold, who has forged a strong friendship with the former Storm star from their days at Melbourne.

Rumours of Green joining Brisbane have intensified but Seibold told Blindside a recent catch up is not a sign he will offer the journeyman a contract.

"I caught up with him and his wife and kids as they are family friends, not for footy reasons," Seibold said from America where he is on a study trip.

"Blake is a good guy but he won't be considered at the Broncos."

Matt Gillett with wife Skye and kids Hunter and Harper. Picture: Steve Pohlner

MATT'S WELL-DESERVED BREAK

FORMER Broncos forward Matt Gillett has wasted no time enjoying his retirement.

Gillett made an emotional exit from the NRL last Thursday when he announced his immediate retirement from the game due to a shoulder injury.

The ex-Queensland and Kangaroos enforcer made 200 NRL appearances for the Broncos and was forced to quit with three years remaining on his contract.

Gillett was in tears announcing his retirement as the reality of the situation hit home.

But he was able to get away with his family soon after, heading to northern NSW for a well-earned holiday.

Gillett was spotted in the sleepy coastal towns of Wooli and Minnie Water, east of Grafton, lapping up some sunshine.

Local spies told Blindside that Gillett was very friendly and seemed to be in a good space following his emotional announcement.

Te Maire Martin faces a nervous wait. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MARTIN FACES TOUGH WAIT

COWBOYS playmaker Te Maire Martin is facing a nervous wait.

The Kiwi Test ace is due to see a specialist this month to determine whether he will finally get the green light to resume his NRL career.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since May after suffering a brain bleed which left him with severe migraines.

Tests were unable to find an exact cause but fresh scans showed Martin's bleed has healed. Now he has one more hurdle to clear to return to the playing arena in 2020.

The Cowboys deserve credit for sticking by the off-contract Martin during his personal ordeal.

Luke Douglas has quietly bowed out of the game. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

DOUGLAS QUIETLY RETIRES

AN NRL record holder has made a quiet exit from rugby league.

Former Titans and Sharks prop Luke Douglas has retired from the game following a decorated career.

Douglas played his last match for Scotland against Greece over the weekend, scoring a try and kicking a goal.

Douglas played 263 NRL games, including a record 215 consecutive appearances, before heading to the Super League in 2016.

Douglas was one of rugby league's good guys and his ability to play 215 straight games in the front row is one of the game's great achievements.

He is expected to return to Australia and spend a lot of time in his home town of Yamba in NSW.