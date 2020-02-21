Making baby dream affordable reality with new video service

Travis and Courtney Young with Tyler, 22 months and Mia, 2 months. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Travis and Courtney Young with Tyler, 22 months and Mia, 2 months. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AFTER trying to fall pregnant for about four years without success, Ipswich couple Courtney and Travis Young turned to IVF.

Due to the substantial cost, they almost gave up eight months in until they took one last shot with Brisbane-based Adora Fertility.

They were "lucky two times in a row" with Tyler born in August 2018 and Mia in December last year.

"We tried a few different places," Mrs Young said.

"They weren't bulk billing places so we spent quite a bit of money trying to have a baby with no luck.

"They weren't really offering IVF as a first approach. They wanted to try other methods first which was super expensive and just not effective."

Mrs Young said the huge cost in efforts to get pregnant was proving inhibitive to women like her.

She was about $500 out of pocket for Adora's service.

"That covered the surgery costs but when you compare that to other places, you can be out of pocket thousands and thousands, like over $10,000 at least," she said.

"The cost was pretty much all bulk billed."

Now the business is looking assist more families outside Brisbane with the launch of a new telehealth service.

Adora said it has created the first "secure telehealth IVF service" in the country.

Patients can now go through the process, including fertility specialist and fertility nurse appointments, via video.

Medical director Dr Paul Atkinson said the aim was about making fertility services as accessible and affordable as possible for regional Queenslanders.

"By integrating secure video consultations for patients in remote locations, we can do the early IVF assessments while minimising travel," he said.

"For us it's all about accessibility. Long distances act as a barrier for people from regional areas.

"By bulk billing all Medicare eligible expenses such as consultations, blood tests, ultrasound scans and fertility procedures, Adora is able to facilitate excellence in patient care at a more affordable cost."

Adora also opened a new flagship clinic in Brisbane this week at Westside Private Hospital, which houses one of the most advanced embryology laboratories in the state.

About ten per cent of Adora's patients come from the Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions.