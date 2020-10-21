Makeup artist mum blows over with kids in car

Amy Wilkinson was caught drink driving at more than three times the limit with two children in the car. Picture: Social media

Amy Wilkinson was caught drink driving at more than three times the limit with two children in the car. Picture: Social media

A makeup artist had two children in the car when she was pulled over by police at more than three times the alcohol limit.

Amy Louise Wilkinson, 29, was out celebrating her birthday when she made the "foolish" decision to drive home.

Grandma's getaway from cops 'put lives at risk'

Nurse blows high reading after crash into garden

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were doing patrols on September 24 at Little Mountain.

The court heard police saw Wilkinson swerve in the lane beside them before they stopped her.

"Police observed there were two young children sitting in the rear of the vehicle," Sergeant Lydford said.

"She (Wilkinson) indicated that she had about three or four drinks prior to driving."

The court heard Wilkinson told police she had been at a birthday party in Caloundra and had tried to keep tabs on how much she was drinking.

She was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.173.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence.

Wilkinson's solicitor David Abrey told the court Wilkinson was married and had two sons.

"The offence actually took place on her birthday," he said.

"On this night, given it was her birthday she decided to let her hair down and have some drinks with some friends."

Mr Abrey told the court Wilkinson had bought some drinks for herself and her friend when her friend told her she was pregnant.

"They were there in front of her and unfortunately Mrs Wilkinson thought 'well, might as well indulge myself in those'."

Mr Abrey said Wilkinson was remorseful for her actions and was seeking help for some issues in her life.

"Ultimately she didn't hurt anyone, particularly the children who unfortunately were in the car with her," he said.

The court heard Wilkinson was a makeup artist and was suffering consequences from the immediate loss of her licence as she would travel from Noosa to as far as the Gold Coast for work.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said she hoped Wilkinson would learn from her mistake.

She fined Wilkinson $1200 and disqualified her from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.