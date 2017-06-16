REVEALED: New business opens in Ipswich Mall

BIG MOMENT: Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Bob and Todd Slater, with Terry White CEO Anthony White at the opening of the new store in Ipswich Mall.

ANYONE who still doubts the potential in the Ipswich CBD needs to spend five minutes with Bob Slater.

When he and his son Todd were told their pharmacy near the old Woolworths was going to be demolished due to the redevelopment, they didn't put it in the too hard basket.

Instead, they saw a positive and exciting opportunity.

The doors are now open at the new Terry White Chemmart in the Ipswich Mall, and Bob has invested in what he thinks is proof that the glory days are set to return to the area.

"For 38 out of the 40 years I've been in business, I've had a pharmacy in Ipswich, so it's been a big part of my life and I can only see good things in the future," Bob said.

"Some people sell Ipswich short; this place is the best," Bob said. "The city heart is coming back to where it should be. I have a lot of faith in the Ipswich CBD and I hope people continue to support it.

"People in Ipswich are very loyal and they've looked after us really well. This is a family business, and with Todd on board I hope we'll be here for another 38 years."

Cr Andrew Antoniolli was excited that the Slater family had shown faith in the Ipswich mall.

"Bob has always been very loyal to the CBD and I'm very confident that this new store will go gangbusters in the future. Todd will ultimately carry the flame, I believe. This is a family chemist. All the team here is respected in the community," he said.

Bob's son Todd, who is co-owner and always behind the counter, said that this was not only an investment in the business, but getting behind the future of the CBD.