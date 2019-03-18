New look for busy city shopping centre

A DEVELOPMENT application for minor extension and refurbishment works at Booval Fair has been lodged with the Ipswich City Council.

Centre management has confirmed the DA includes external aesthetic upgrades and tenancy remixing, in line with existing and emerging customer needs and expectations.

Booval Fair proposes to start works in late June 2019, pending the outcome of the development application process. The program completion is anticipated in late 2019.

Award winning architects i2C (formerly TRG) was appointed to design the shopping centre makeover - the same architects who designed the newly refurbished Fairfield Gardens.

Centre manager Craig Moffatt said Booval Fair shopping centre was a local meeting hub for the community and was well utilised by local folk.

"Our planning is designed to improve the shopping experience and meet the needs of the local customers," Mr Moffatt said.

"We want to strengthen our position as being central to the community, whilet maintaining the convenience and intimacy Booval Fair has long established.

"Creating a retail offer and community space that connects and resonates with our customers' needs and wants will be key in making this project a success.

Mr Moffatt said pending approvals, Booval Fair would remain open during the construction and refurbishment and all efforts would be made to ensure disruption to shoppers and retailers is kept to a minimum.

Further updates will become available on the Booval Fair website and Facebook page, once the approvals proceed.

Booval Fair offers a strong-performing Big W and Woolworths Supermarket and 60 specialty stores including Petbarn, Star Discount Chemist and Red Rooster.