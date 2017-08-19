Make your voting preferences count

IN ANSWER to Shannon Newley's editorial (QT 17/08), there is only one reason that so many candidates for the mayoralty "dilute" the vote, and that is if voters do not allocate their preferences.

If the combined support for the two candidates from the council is less than 50% and everyone who wanted a fresh face in the council filled in all their preferences, one of these would definitely win the election. The preferences would flow to the most popular of these candidates and they would be elected with more than 50% after preferences allocated.

The "dilution" is caused by the optional preferential system where many people choose not to fill in all the boxes. Compulsory preferential more truly reflects voters' wishes and is far more democratic. It allows as many candidates who wish to put their hand up to do so, secure in the knowledge that they are not "diluting" the vote.

I am disappointed in those candidates who are advocating "Just Vote 1".

This could result in the election of a less popular candidate.

Instead, we should all be asking voters to fill in all their preferences.

CLARE RUKDIN

Barellan Point