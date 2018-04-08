Make your good idea come to life

QUEENSLAND start-ups and small businesses can apply for up to $250,000 funding to advance their innovative products and services.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas program targets businesses with fewer than 200 staff that has a suitable working prototype ready to be turned into commercial reality.

"Through this Advance Queensland program, the Queensland Government is providing innovative businesses with opportunities to take their ready-to-market idea to the next level," Mr Madden said.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the Ignite Ideas fund had supported more than 200 Queensland businesses, through $26.5 million, in over three rounds of Ignite Ideas funding, creating more than 1000 new jobs.

"Through three rounds of funding, the Ignite Ideas program has supported hundreds of Queensland companies," Ms Jones said.

"Ignite Ideas funding has supported applicants from diverse range of sectors including tourism, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, engineering, renewable energy, information technology, virtual reality, safety and construction."

Go to advance.qld.gov.au.