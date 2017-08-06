Make these changes and my vote is yours

CHOICE: They have to show the people of Ipswich what they're going to do for our city.

WE ARE going to vote for a new mayor.

When I was going through the names, more then half of the people I had never heard of.

So I looked up their pages and had a look at what they want to do for Ipswich.

They have to show the people of Ipswich what they're going to do for our city.

I'd also like to thank each and everyone of you for putting up your hand and at least having a go.

I think we have 11 people who all want to help make Ipswich an even better place.

Some things that are important for our city are:

More fitness equipment at parks to help decrease obesity.

Better safety measures on road blackspots.

More parking at the Ipswich netball courts.

Ipswich Hospital needs more parking or a free park and ride.

Stricter controls for certain developments around Ipswich.

Help people with addictions to poker machines and gambling to have free counselling and semin

ars to treat it.

Bigger push to get the homeless off the street. Give them a go. Some of the homeless people are people who fought for our country. They deserve more respect.

Have an open internet site that tells Ipswich where all the funding money is going and when money is taken out.

Make more job opportunities and more volunteer opportunities. Give people a go.

Get out and about and listen to the people.

Bring back the Bundamba bowling centre.

More barbecues and toilets in local parks.

More community events to get families out and about and bonding with their kids.

NATHALIE SPRINGALL

Ipswich