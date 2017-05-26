Make the pledge to stay alive today

SAFETY MESSAGE: Promoting Fatality Free Friday in Ipswich are (from left) Ipswich City Council active transport officer Caitlin Boyd, Senior Constable, Kerrin Sheedy, Sandra Spelleken and Michael Coulson from TMR.

IT'S the place where Ipswich's learner drivers anxiously wait to see if they've scored their ticket to freedom.

But yesterday, the Department of Transport office in North Ipswich was also the venue for a timely reminder of how badly things can turn if you don't play it safe on the road.

Ipswich's Crime Prevention Unit joined forces with Ipswich City Council, the Department of Transport and Ipswich PCYC to reinforce the Fatality Free Friday message.

Using an inflatable car as a canvas, transport office visitors were invited to write a safety message on the car and sign the pledge to stay safe and help make Friday fatality free.

Crime prevention unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the reaction from Ipswich road users was very positive, with hundreds signing the car.

"We've had great engagement here as we let people know about Fataltiy Free Friday and focus on safety, reminding them never to be complacent on the road and always think about other road users,” Snr Const Sheedy said.

"The partnership we've formed between police, the council, TMR and the PCYC is really working well.”

Community events were held simultaneously across the nation as part of Fatality Free Friday.

The aim of Fatality Free Friday is for not a single road death in Australia for just one day.

"It is also hoped drivers will consider the many devastating consequences of road trauma, including financial, legal, physical and psychological as it affects not only individuals but families and entire communities,” Snr Const Sheedy said.

Ipswich is following the state-wide trend of a slight reduction in road fatalities so far this year.

Across Queensland, 85 people have died in crashes; 11 fewer than the same time last year.

In Ipswich, four people have died in crashes; eight less than the same time last year. For road safety information or to Join the Drive to Save Lives, visit www.jointhedrive.qld.gov.au