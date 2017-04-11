28°
Make the most of your holiday time with little ones

Mum's the word with Charisse Farr | 11th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
Spending time doing fun activities with your kids is rewarding for everyone.
Spending time doing fun activities with your kids is rewarding for everyone.

Somehow, the end of Term 1 is already behind us.

I don't know how it was for you, but the first quarter of the school year went as well as can be expected.

I was a bit apprehensive about school in general this year because Mr 7's two closest friends had left at the end of last year, but he has settled into the new school year really well. He seems to have widened his friend base and I haven't heard a 'I don't want to go to school today!' for quite sometime now.

For me, that's a win.

So now, what to do, what to do, what to do for the impending school break? To be honest, in the past, Mr 7 usually went to vacation care a lot.

Having two full time working parents kind of made that the only option for us. But since I've had a bit of a mid-career change (or a mid-life career crisis/gap year as I like to call it), I now have the opportunity to actually DO stuff with Mr 7 during the holidays. Well, for a couple of days at least. So, what shall it be?

For me, I think at trip to Southbank to enjoy GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) and the Queensland Museum is a must, and I highly recommend it for a quality, affordable day out. It's always been a favourite activity of ours to do, and as an added bonus, there are now so many delicious places to eat at Southbank. I'm drooling thinking about those deliciously decadent donuts now, and don't get me started on NitroGenie Ice Cream. OMG. Yum.

A bit closer to home is the Ipswich Art Gallery (IAG).

These holidays the Towers of Tomorrow will be at the IAG. For those who have kids who love Lego and building, this activity is a must. The deliciousness of the Ipswich Top of Town foodie scene is also a short walk from the IAG and there's always yummy treats on offer.

Then of course, under 90 minutes' drive, a trip to the beach for the day is also on the cards.

My advice to all parents is that now is probably best to try to make the best of the warm weather before winter gets its cold fingers wrapped around us again.

Whatever you decide to do with your kids, here's hoping you all have a great time.

We all get so caught up in working and paying bills that we forget how important school holidays are for families. These are the times that our kids will remember for the rest of their lives, so go for it and enjoy yourself!

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  parenting school holidays

