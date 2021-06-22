Make sure you are ready to stick with the QT

Ipswich is in the midst of massive population growth and transformation of the CBD, and the Queensland Times is determined to keep you informed.

Ipswich is in the midst of massive population growth and transformation of the CBD, and the Queensland Times is determined to keep you informed.

THE Queensland Times has covered this region with pride for almost 170 years because we are passionate about the issues affecting the people of Ipswich.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters, including those stories on the people and events that remind us of why Ipswich is such a great part of the world.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Queensland Times finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster and the layout will be cleaner with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

You will be able to personalise your News Feed and follow your favourite journalists and topics, from local politics to courts and crime.

And if you are into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

ACTIVATE YOUR COURIER-MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

Your digital subscription to this site also gives you premium access to The Courier-Mail and all other News sites, from Melbourne‘s Herald Sun to regional titles such as Rockhampton and Warwick.

You still haven‘t unlocked your access to The Courier-Mail?

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

DIGITAL EDITION CONTINUES

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day‘s news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier-Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier-Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued.

Instead you will be able to download a much better Courier-Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key features – after we launch.

We ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

And our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we‘re not going anywhere.

We will continue to be based in the Ipswich region, and our local website section (which can still be found at qt.com.au) will be run by our team of six reporters.

The Queensland Times news team (clockwise from top left) editor Andrew Korner, reporters Ebony Graveur, David Lems, Ross Irby, Lachlan McIvor and Kaitlyn Smith.

Andrew Korner, editor

Editor Andrew Korner has been with the Queensland Times for 14 of his 16 years as a journalist.

He became editor in June 2020 after filling the role of deputy since 2015. Prior to that he covered most news rounds at different points, including crime and courts, general news and country rounds.

Andrew is Ipswich born and raised and from a family that has been in the region for five generations.

He remains as passionate as ever about the city of Ipswich and its people.

David Lems, sports editor

David Lems is a stalwart of the industry. He has been sports editor at The Queensland Times for decades, having started at the paper in 1984.

He has won many awards focusing on the achievements and issues of sportspeople in the Ipswich region.

He has closely followed local sportspeople at multiple events from weekly competition to Commonwealth Games and Olympics level.

His focus is highlighting the diversity of regional sport and the many dedicated participants involved.

Ross Irby, court reporter

Court reporter Ross Irby is another person who brings decades of experience to the Queensland Times newsroom.

He has worked in newspapers across the country on his way to the QT, which he joined in 2017.

Since then he has been a prolific court reporter, using his natural news sense to identify stories that resonate most with our readership.

Lachlan McIvor, political/development reporter

After graduating from QUT and completing internships covering the Brisbane Roar and the Redcliffe Dolphins, Lachlan landed a cadetship at the end of 2016.

He started working at the Gatton Star covering issues from politics to agriculture in the rural Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

After two years at the Star, moved to the Queensland Times in 2019.

He is now covering a mix of Ipswich City Council, state and federal politics and development.

Ebony Graveur, real estate/business reporter

Ebony Graveur has taken on everything from real estate and business to crime and community news since joining the Queensland Times in September, 2020.

Ebony’s journalism career started at Dalby in 2018, before shifting across to the Gatton Star.

While covering news across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset, Ebony began specialising in court and crime reporting, spending Mondays in the Gatton Courthouse.

Kaitlyn Smith, population growth/development reporter

Kaitlyn Smith is an up and comer in the journalism world, having joined the QT in December last year after starting her career in Rockhampton.

Kaitlyn is a prolific writer and has taken an interest in the rapidly growing areas from Deebing Heights through to Springfield.

She has also been a prolific writer on breaking news and crime in the QT.