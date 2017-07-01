Make sure to bag a bargain

BARGAIN HUNTER: The winter growing regions have settled into their usual harvest.

The winter growing regions have settled into their usual harvest for this time of year, with some top quality fruit and vegetables being produced from the cooler weather and occasional rainy days.

This biggest vegetable bargains are smaller sized sweet potatoes and pumpkin which are eating well and great ingredients for versatile warming meals.

This week's top quality produce is also value-for-money with Asian vegetables, imported asparagus, beetroot, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, carrot, celery, fennel, leeks, silverbeet, squash, onions and potatoes at reasonable prices.

Parsnips and snow peas have fallen in price but will still cost you more than usual while broccoli and zucchini are harder to source and have increased in price. Beans and mushrooms are also costing more.

Sweet corn is expensive so to get the best eating, place your cobs in the refrigerator as soon as possible with the husk on, uncovered, where the cool environment should reduce the amount of natural sugars from turning to starch.

In the salad aisle, tomatoes have increased in volumes arriving at the Brisbane Produce Market and while they won't cost as much as in previous weeks, they are still considered firmly priced.

Bargain hunters can look for lettuce, mixed leaf salad, cucumbers, eshallots and most herbs to fill their plates.

Avocados are firmly priced as are coriander and basil, with both herbs harder to find in the cooler months so will cost you more.

All citrus is eating well, at great prices and will be in abundance on Your Local Fruit Shop's shelves with lemons, limes, mandarins and navel oranges the most popular.

You will also find reasonably priced red grapes, kiwifruit, honeydew, pineapples, passionfruit and pawpaw.

All berries have reduced in value but are still considered firmly priced, as are the best eating apples, bananas, rockmelon and quality pears.

Queensland watermelon is of mixed quality so ask Your Local Fruit Shop expert for Northern Territory fruit but be prepared to pay top dollar for it since its arriving in smaller quantities.

Green grapes, figs and USA grown cherries, peaches, nectarines and plum are all expensive this week.