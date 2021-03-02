‘MAKE AN OFFER’: Retail complex in boom suburb hits market

A MULTI tenanted commercial complex in the heart of Springfield is up for sale, with potential buyers invited to make an offer.

With a floor area of 356 sqm, 24 Commercial Dr, Springfield spans a 1304 sqm plot of land.

Springfield Pool and Spa Supplies, which moved into the complex in 2003, has operated from the property since it was built.

Representing the sale, real estate agent Aron Burtenshaw said the owner was ready to downsize but, due to the competitive market, had chosen not to specify a price.

24 Commercial Dr, Springfield is for sale.

“When you’re in a seller’s market, like we are at the moment, stock is competitive,” Aron said.

Hitting the market on Monday morning, the property has already drawn plenty of attention, particularly from investors.

“Commercial yields are compressing – it’s pretty competitive at the moment because of interest rates and how low they are,” he said.

“The uncertainty with what’s happening in the world has sort of fuelled that. I think people see greater Brisbane real estate as safe as we’ve probably fared better than a lot of other places in Covid.”

Expressions of interest will close on April 1.

