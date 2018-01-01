Make a resolution to save at least three lives

80-year-old Francis Klein of Booval is giving blood for a final time with the help of enrolled nurse Nicole Gentry at the Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service centre in 2017.

80-year-old Francis Klein of Booval is giving blood for a final time with the help of enrolled nurse Nicole Gentry at the Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service centre in 2017. David Nielsen

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross Blood Service is asking Ipswich residents to make a new year's resolution and save lives.

The service said Christmas was a time when many regular donors took a break, but the need for blood never stopped.

Blood Service spokeswoman Jemma Falkenmire urged Australians to make an appointment to give blood.

Supplies of platelets - the clotting component of the blood that is largely relied on by cancer patients to prevent internal bleeding - are in high demand.

Platelets have a shelf life of five days, so a constant flow of donors is required, even during holiday times.

"With one in three of us needing donated blood in our lifetime, the life you help save this festive season could even be that of a loved one,” Ms Falkenmire said.

From January 14 the minimum blood donation age will increase from 16 to 18 years old.

To make an appointment and give blood call 131495 or visit donateblood.com.au.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service Ipswich Donor Centre is located at Riverlink Shopping Centre, Riverlink Medical Centre.