Make a plan to beat fuel price pain

Greg Osborn
by
17th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
IPSWICH residents feeling the pain of costly fuel prices are facing an Easter weekend of high prices too, according to the state's peak motoring body.

"Petrol prices in Brisbane have hiked recently and have now hit the most expensive phase of the cycle," RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said. "Ipswich has now followed suit and we saw the average price of regular unleaded in the area jump more than 20c a litre in the last week."

"The majority of the market is sitting at 159c/L, but there's a handful of cheaper retailers offering much better deals.

"If you're heading away, use the apps and website available like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to locate the cheapest fuel in your area because there are cheaper sites about. Think about your destination and find out if there's cheaper fuel there or along the way and plan accordingly," Ms Michael said.

