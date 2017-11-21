Menu
Make a change by playing your part

ADVICE: Get off your collective backsides, contact your time-poor, hard-working candidate, show a bit of respect.
IF THE pathetic public turnout at last Friday night's meet-the-candidates event held at the Esk Civic Centre is any guide to the level of public support, respect and/or interest in our incumbent and prospective candidates for the State Election, then there is a great likelihood we will see a record number of informal voting, or a high protest vote - or both.

I travelled nearly 200km from Jimna and back, with grand expectations of participating in robust debate among a packed Esk Civic Centre audience.

I expected to pay an entrance fee for the hire of this magnificent venue, and a few dollars for food.

What an absolute shocker to find the organisers had arranged about three dozen chairs in the foyer, of which only about two dozen were occupied during the night.

There was nothing to eat, and only about half a dozen persons made a verbal contribution.

Whether it is apathy, complacency, or just the slack old Aussie "She'll be right mate, someone else will do it” syndrome, I am not quite sure.

One thing I do fear is that if the public do not get their heads out of the sand and get involved in the direction we are being led, then things will get far worse before they get better.

Simple solution: get off your collective backsides, contact your time-poor, hard-working candidate, show a bit of respect for the effort they put in, and no matter what your colour of politics, make your voice heard by making yourself available to help their campaigns in any way you are physically capable.

In other not so eloquent Aussie terms, if you want things to change, then get off your backside and do your bit to help make change happen.

DAVE WRIGHT

Jimna

Topics:  voting

Ipswich Queensland Times
